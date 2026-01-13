This MTM Audi Wagon Rockets To 100 MPH Faster Than Most Ferraris
Motoren Technik Mayer, known as MTM, is a German performance tuning brand that takes vehicles from popular performance luxury brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Bentley, and McLaren and adds all kinds of brave upgrades. One of their most recent projects was taking an Audi RS6 wagon and dialing its 621-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 up to 1,100-horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque, creating the MTM Pangaea GT.
You read that correctly, there's enough power in the MTM Pangaea GT to rival some of the fastest supercars on the market. The MTM-upgraded RS6 Avant can reach 60 mph from a stop in just 2.6 seconds, which is about the same as the Lamborghini Huracan, according to the testers at Car & Driver. The MTM Pangaea GT would leave the Huracan in the dust in a top speed competition, as the MTM can reach 217 mph compared to the Huracan's 200 or so.
Perhaps the most surprising thing about MTM's reimagined RS6 Avant is that, while it does include some incredible performance upgrades, it can still seat four people comfortably. That means you can fit the whole family in the car as you break the sound barrier on the way to the school drop off line. Unfortunately, most of us won't get the chance to sit behind the wheel, as while MTM has not published the price for the Pangaea GT, and only 25 units will ever be made.
Other facts about the MTM Pangaea GT
MTM calls the Pangaea GT a "rare icon of power, exclusivity and Swiss precision. Every curve, every line and every component is created to deliver an unforgettable driving experience that pushes beyond boundaries." The tuner says that it designed every single line of the Pangaea GT "to serve a single purpose," which is to "deliver the most direct, controlled, and addictive drive possible."
This is by no means the first vehicle that MTM has taken a wrench to. The founder, Roland Mayer, has a long history of creating performance vehicles. He helped develop the five-cylinder Audi Quattro engine, and added a whole host of upgrades in 1992 to increase power to over 400 horsepower. That vehicle ended up breaking the 300 km/h (186 mph) barrier, becoming the first road-legal Audi to do so.
If you're in the market for a family-friendly hypercar with enough performance chops to make Nurburgring records sweat and enough cabin room to bring the kids to school, the Pangaea GT may be the car for you. If you are interested, make it quick, as MTM plans to make only 25 of these brutal wagons.