This MTM Audi Wagon Rockets To 100 MPH Faster Than Most Ferraris

Motoren Technik Mayer, known as MTM, is a German performance tuning brand that takes vehicles from popular performance luxury brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Bentley, and McLaren and adds all kinds of brave upgrades. One of their most recent projects was taking an Audi RS6 wagon and dialing its 621-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 up to 1,100-horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque, creating the MTM Pangaea GT.

You read that correctly, there's enough power in the MTM Pangaea GT to rival some of the fastest supercars on the market. The MTM-upgraded RS6 Avant can reach 60 mph from a stop in just 2.6 seconds, which is about the same as the Lamborghini Huracan, according to the testers at Car & Driver. The MTM Pangaea GT would leave the Huracan in the dust in a top speed competition, as the MTM can reach 217 mph compared to the Huracan's 200 or so.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about MTM's reimagined RS6 Avant is that, while it does include some incredible performance upgrades, it can still seat four people comfortably. That means you can fit the whole family in the car as you break the sound barrier on the way to the school drop off line. Unfortunately, most of us won't get the chance to sit behind the wheel, as while MTM has not published the price for the Pangaea GT, and only 25 units will ever be made.