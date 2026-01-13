How Much HP Do Shorty Headers Add To A 5.7 HEMI And What Do They Cost?

The two most common exhaust manifold upgrades are long-tube and short-tube headers, and short-tube headers' most notable benefit is improving the usable torque in the low and middle part of the rev range. It's important to note that the 5.7 Hemi is a pushrod V8, much like Chevy's small block, and thus low-end torque is one of its benefits by design, but shorty headers improve that further. Not to mention, shorty headers are also easier to install than the long-tube variety. They're also quieter, which will likely make you less of a nuisance to your neighbors in the early hours of the morning.

The aforementioned modest power gains of around 10-15 horsepower go to the wheels, not the crank, so it's a more noticeable improvement. They also don't require tuning. You can still tune your car after applying the short-tube headers, but it's not necessary, as they're perfectly happy working with the stock catalytic converters and midpipes. Finally, shorty headers are pretty affordable.

A decent set of shorty headers for a 5.7 Hemi goes for around $1,000, whereas longtube headers can easily fetch $4,000. Admittedly, it won't make a huge difference in the exhaust note, but that also depends on the other exhaust modifications, and whether you have those at all. Short-tube headers are an excellent, relatively affordable way to get a decent improvement in horsepower and sound on your 5.7 Hemi. Plus, it's an excellent starting point for other modifications, all of which this powertrain is perfectly happy to accept.