What Do The Strange Code Symbols Stand For On Your Snap-On Tools?

Snap-on has been making its own tools in the U.S. for decades now, and throughout that time, the company has become world-renowned for building some of the most durable and high-quality tools on the market. In fact, Snap-on traces its history back over 100 years, which means some of the tools in your toolbox may actually be much older than you think, especially if you inherited them from someone giving them away, or purchased them used to save a fistful of dollars.

These can make it pretty difficult to date your tools if you want to, but fortunately, there are a couple of ways to do so. This is particularly useful for vintage tool collectors, but it's also just interesting, and the answer might just surprise you. The first way to understand how old your tools are is to check out the logo. The Snap-on logo has evolved over the years, going through numerous designs, so this can help you to pinpoint the rough era in which your tools were manufactured.

However, while that method might help you to highlight the decade or era it was produced in, there is a more accurate method that can tell you the exact year. Snap-on tools are marked with unusual symbols, and each symbol correlates to a particular production year. Cross-referencing the marks on your tools with a Snap-on date chart will tell you exactly how old the tool is.