These Brands Make The Best Universal Swivel Sockets, According To Experts
Universal swivel sockets, sometimes known as wobble or universal-joint sockets, allow the use of a socket wrench on a bolt or nut at an angle. The magic that makes universal swivel sockets work in these situations is the swivel joint connecting the hex socket to the square drive. It operates much like the U-joint found in your vehicle's driveshaft, and like a driveshaft, its weakest point is often the universal swivel joint. However, we should consider factors such as torque transfer in addition to strength when deciding which brand makes the best universal swivel joint sockets.
YouTube's Torque Test Channel compared a bevy of ½-inch and ⅜-inch drive universal swivel impact socket brands across various pinned and pinless joint designs. The expert review considered aspects such as price, the percentage of torque transferred through the joint compared to a standard socket, and the subjective durability of the universal swivel socket on a scale of 1 to 10.
The ½-inch drive universal swivel impact sockets in the test came from GearWrench, Snap-On, Astro Pneumatic, and Matco. Matco led the pack in the torque transfer category with 83.3%. Snap-On, the most expensive socket in the test, was subjectively the most durable with a score of 9, but only 76.4% of the applied torque made it through the joint.
The test included familiar brands of ⅜-inch drive universal swivel impact sockets, like Snap-On, Astro, GearWrench, and Matco, but other brands – Powerbuilt, Capri, Sunex, Grey, Williams, and Icon – also made the list. Snap-On easily took the top spot in the 3.8-inch drive category, transferring 94% of the baseline torque and earning a perfect score for durability.
One budget-friendly option performed well
Snap-On, often ranked among the best socket brands, was the most expensive ½-inch drive universal swivel socket tested, with the video reporting an average price of $85 per socket when purchased as a set. Matco was a close second at $79, and while it transferred more torque, it scored a 7-out-of-10 for durability. The Astro Pneumatic sockets, $7.72 each, did very well, falling only 1.9% behind the top-ranked for torque transfer, Matco, and scoring an 8 for durability, bested only by Snap-On with its 9-point score. In the end, Matco sockets delivered 350 lb-ft of torque, compared to 342 by Astro and 321 by Snap-On, but Snap-On proved the most durable.
There's no question that Snap-On dominated the ⅜-inch drive universal swivel test with its 94% torque transfer and top-ranked durability. Capri sockets had the next-best torque transfer at 87.3%, but their durability score fell to 3. Astro Pneumatic claimed the third-highest torque transfer of the ⅜-inch drive group with 84.5% and also posted a perfect 10 for durability. Matco followed up with 83.7%, but suffered some internal damage, dropping its durability score to 9. The ⅜-inch drive Astro sockets used in the test cost $6.20 averaged across a set of 10, compared to $55.60 for the Matco socket and $62 for Snap-On.
Based on effective torque transfer and durability, we'd put Astro Pneumatic sockets solidly in second place for a fraction of the cost. One complaint from the Torque Test Channel reviewer was that the Astro socket's swivel was "too stiff out of the box." However, depending on your needs and budget, you might choose Snap-On or Matco.
Methodology
Information about the best universal socket brands isn't as common as it is for standard sockets. The test results presented by Torque Test Channel are among the most comprehensive. We also looked for differing opinions on sites such as Reddit, The Garage Journal, and other YouTube channels.
There's a strong consensus that Snap-On is the best brand, but Matco has a loyal following as well. However, nearly every recommendation for truck brands is tempered by those who say more affordable brands are often nearly as good and offer better value.