These Brands Make The Best Universal Swivel Sockets, According To Experts

Universal swivel sockets, sometimes known as wobble or universal-joint sockets, allow the use of a socket wrench on a bolt or nut at an angle. The magic that makes universal swivel sockets work in these situations is the swivel joint connecting the hex socket to the square drive. It operates much like the U-joint found in your vehicle's driveshaft, and like a driveshaft, its weakest point is often the universal swivel joint. However, we should consider factors such as torque transfer in addition to strength when deciding which brand makes the best universal swivel joint sockets.

YouTube's Torque Test Channel compared a bevy of ½-inch and ⅜-inch drive universal swivel impact socket brands across various pinned and pinless joint designs. The expert review considered aspects such as price, the percentage of torque transferred through the joint compared to a standard socket, and the subjective durability of the universal swivel socket on a scale of 1 to 10.

The ½-inch drive universal swivel impact sockets in the test came from GearWrench, Snap-On, Astro Pneumatic, and Matco. Matco led the pack in the torque transfer category with 83.3%. Snap-On, the most expensive socket in the test, was subjectively the most durable with a score of 9, but only 76.4% of the applied torque made it through the joint.

The test included familiar brands of ⅜-inch drive universal swivel impact sockets, like Snap-On, Astro, GearWrench, and Matco, but other brands – Powerbuilt, Capri, Sunex, Grey, Williams, and Icon – also made the list. Snap-On easily took the top spot in the 3.8-inch drive category, transferring 94% of the baseline torque and earning a perfect score for durability.