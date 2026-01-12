Amateur Boatmaker With Zero Experience Built A 100-Foot Yacht In His Backyard

The idea of building your own boat in your backyard sounds both quaint and rewarding. Boatbuilding is also a project that, for a lot of hobbyists, could be quite doable with some decent skills and the right materials. Of course, most of these homemade boats will be on the smaller, more basic side, and in many cases, probably not something you'd want to take out onto the open ocean.

Sometimes, though, homemade boats can get more ambitious than a simple canoe. One Chinese farmer even built his own functional submarine, which places quite highly on the homemade boat rankings. But that little sub might be outdone by a homemade boat called the Kaleidoscope, which isn't actually just a 'boat' but a 100-foot-long catamaran yacht built entirely in a backyard more than 80 miles from the nearest ocean. Dreamed up and built by a California man named Clyde Stires, the ambitious project took five years from concept to completion.

When finished, the boat was so big that it had to be taken apart for truck transport to the ocean and then reassembled. And once in the water, the yacht didn't just putter around the harbor to prove it could float, but it's done all the stuff a 'real' yacht should do, including trips around Central America and even a journey through the Panama Canal.