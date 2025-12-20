Turns Out Sailing A Homemade Houseboat On The Great Lakes Isn't A Great Idea

Though houseboating across one of the Great Lakes, especially in the winter, isn't the wisest move, Steve Mylrea isn't about to give it up over this one hiccup. During a conversation with CBC News, the Neverlanding captain explained that he's felt a call to adventure dating back to his childhood. Thus, the houseboat is something of a lifelong dream come to reality. He's done what he can to make it as comfortable as possible for himself and Mexicali, while doing the proper research to run such a vessel and navigate across open waters. He even wants to attempt a trip to Madagascar when the time is right.

At the same time, Mylrea doesn't deny that houseboat travel isn't for the faint of heart. It requires a lot of labor and can become quite time-consuming. He also recognizes that sometimes, you simply have to make for the shoreline when conditions get too bad, like in the case of his Lake Huron pit stop. Still, he remains committed to living the houseboat lifestyle, even when the forces of nature make it a struggle. "All the people that, you know, come around, they take their picture, they ask the same questions, they do the same thing, and then they say all the same things about 'can't.' Can't, can't, can't. So I guess it's about...defiance," Mylrea told CBC. While the Neverlanding may not be a weird boat that makes you change how you think of water travel, it's quite a fascinating construction. Still, its uniqueness and the tenacity of its captain aren't enough to make houseboat sailing on one of the Great Lakes in the middle of winter a good or safe idea.