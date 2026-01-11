Rare Form Of Helium Found In The US Being Hyped As Possible Future Fuel Source

Forget about harvesting these rare isotopes from space: A recent announcement from Pulsar Helium has found measurable levels of helium-3 beneath the ground of northern Minnesota. Pulsar Helium's laboratory analysis revealed that levels range from 1.3 to 14.5 parts per billion in produced gas. What's more, the isotopic signature stayed consistent across samples. In other words, it's all coming from one big common source.

For context, helium naturally occurs in different isotopes. Those isotopes are set apart by the number of neutrons in their atomic nuclei. The most familiar form, helium-4, has two protons and two neutrons. It's mainly used for medical imaging, industrial processes, and cooling systems. Helium-3, by comparison, has just one neutron. That small difference gives it unique physical properties with potential to be used as a "clean" nuclear energy source, but it also makes it way more rare.

So sure, those northern Minnesota figures might sound laughably small, but the discovery of helium-3 is nevertheless a big deal: this stuff is typically only found in Earth's atmosphere. What's more, it's usually at trace levels measured in parts per trillion and rarely concentrated in any sort of usable form.