The World's Largest Fusion Energy Experiment Is Entering A Critical Phase In The Project

A project of almost unimaginable scale is kicking into high gear in the south of France. The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) is humanity's biggest and boldest attempt to essentially build an artificial sun on Earth. With this project, scientists hope to achieve nuclear fusion, which is the same process that powers the sun. This occurs in our star's core, where immense heat and strong gravity cause hydrogen isotopes to fuse together and form helium, releasing massive amounts of energy. Since we don't have the sun's gravity to help this process on Earth, we have to use even more heat. That's where ITER comes in.

The plan is to heat hydrogen isotopes called deuterium and tritium inside a donut-shaped vacuum vessel known as the tokamak, which is basically a chamber designed to hold plasma heated to an unfathomable 150 million degrees Celsius. If it works, we could get a clean power source that produces 4 million times more energy than burning coal and uses fuel that can be extracted from seawater.

Now, the project is entering its most critical construction phase yet, officially beginning the final assembly of its reactor core. Each step in the process requires precision and extensive planning, and this phase is no exception. The contract to oversee this monumental task was nabbed by American nuclear powerhouse Westinghouse Electric Company for the price of $180 million.