How To Make A Harley-Davidson Clutch Easier To Pull

The clutch is one of the most important parts of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. It acts as a connection point between the engine and the transmission, disconnecting the two when pulled so gears can safely and efficiently shift. Frustratingly, this essential lever can become hard to pull over time, with a host of internal components potentially being to blame. The less common form of Harley clutch is the hydraulic variety, which can become hard to pull due to air making its way into the line or the hydraulic fluid being low or in need of refreshing. For the more common cable clutch system, the first and simplest method to get the lever moving is simply lubricating your clutch cable.

All you have to do for this method is disconnect the clutch cable from the lever on your handlebar — first loosening the cable adjuster on the lower section of the motorcycle to lessen cable tension — and apply your chosen cable lubricant to the housing. You might not even have to go this far, since something as minor as an improperly tightened cable can make clutch pulling more difficult than it should be. This can be remedied by using the aforementioned adjuster. Alternatively, you can look into the more involved solution of installing an easy pull clutch kit, like that from Muller Power. These additions are intended to make the clutch pull smoother, reducing muscle strain in one's hand while riding.

Unfortunately, sometimes these more straightforward solutions won't be enough. Theoretically, Harleys should last a while with regular maintenance, but in time, part replacements may be in order. An increasingly difficult-to-pull clutch could even be a symptom of bigger internal issues.