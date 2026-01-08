Israel's Fighter Jet Fleet Is Getting An $8.6B Upgrade From Boeing

On December 29, 2025, the United States Department of War announced an $8.6 billion contract awarded to the Boeing Company to design, test, and produce 25 new F-15IA fighter jets for the Israeli Air Force. The total "cost-plus-fixed-fee" hybrid contract award has a ceiling of $8,577,700,000.00, rounded up to $8.6 billion. The contract award announcement obligates $840 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds and specifies an expected completion date for the aircraft order of December 31, 2035. However, the Israeli Air Force has the option to add another 25 F-15IA fighter jets to the order, a move that would extend the timeline for contract completion.

While the addition of 25, or 50, F-15IA aircraft to the Israeli Air Force's existing F-15 arsenal won't make it the military with the most F-15 fighter jets, it will bolster the country's quest for military superiority in the Middle East. The F-15IA, an Israeli-specific variant of Boeing's newest F-15EX Eagle fighter jet, has a maximum takeoff weight of 81,000 pounds, a 42.8-foot wingspan, and a top speed approaching Mach 2.5. Compared to the previous F-15D, the next-gen F-15EX adds 13,000 pounds of maximum takeoff weight and about 270 mph to the top speed. The upgraded specs come, in part, thanks to the pair of powerful jet engines provided by General Electric.