The Storage Find From Home Depot That Works Anywhere In Your Home

Home Depot is a great place for hand tools, power tools, outdoor equipment, and accessories for every job you can imagine. It's also an ideal place for simple storage solutions like the 64-inch Expandable Wall Mount Tool Organizer. Bearing the Everbilt brand, which has an item smart homeowners should stock up on for winter, this organizer can turn an empty wall into a storage rack. Whether you're using it in your broom closet, basement, or even your garage, you can safely keep items on the wall and off the floor.

The organizer works with an interlocking rail system, and you can keep all four rails connected, or you can break them apart if you need to install them in more than one room. The organizer features 12 steel hooks and 16 pegs that can hold around 6 pounds each, for a total of 96 pounds, and the organizer itself mounts directly to studs or solid walls. The mounting hardware is included, so you don't have to buy it separately. The organizer is built to handle a variety of items, from garden tools to floor care equipment.

The Everbilt organizer has 3.9 out of 5 stars based on 691 reviews on Home Depot's website. Many customers praise the item for its easy installation and ability to hold several tools at once. Others commented on just how much space they now have, as the $24.98 price makes this product another budget-friendly way to organize your garage tools.