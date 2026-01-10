This Japanese Road Has To Be Cut Out Of 65 Feet Of Snow: Here's How They Do It

When you think of the Alps, you may picture stunning vistas, charming villages, scenic train rides, and panoramic views from cable cars. You probably don't imagine snow drifts 65 feet high that remain through spring and into summer, but that's exactly what tourists flock to see in the Tateyama Snow Corridor in Japan's Northern Alps, thanks to modern technology and a dedicated snow removal team.

Dealing with that much snow means more than just driving carefully in inclement weather; it involves major adaptations. That's exactly what's necessary for Japan, as it is actually the world's snowiest country. According to AccuWeather data, three cities in Japan are among the top in the world for annual snowfall in locations with more than 100,000 people. More than half the country is considered a heavy snowfall zone, with mountainous regions seeing more than 600 inches every year.

Here in the U.S., some areas see massive amounts of snow every year, but the majority of us are used to dealing with snowfall in inches, not feet. The amount of snow that the Tateyama Corridor receives can make landscapes virtually unidentifiable — you can't just throw a snowplow attachment on a truck and start clearing. In this case, you need specialized bulldozers equipped with both GPS and a satellite phone. Once an initial path is carved, other heavy equipment like backhoes and heavy-duty industrial rotary snow blowers are used to finish the job, carving a valley through the snow and leaving walls behind that can tower above visitors.