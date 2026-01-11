This AI Designed An 843-Part Computer (And It Booted On The First Try)

There are some weird ways people are using AI, and there are some ways of using it that make complete sense. In the latter case, it was only a matter of time before AI systems began to play a role in designing and building the digital machines that are capable of, well, running AI systems. A team at Quilter AI is leading the way, with its AI software tool specifically designed for the task. AI has already helped to design a CPU, now, it's helped design an entire computer — one that reportedly booted up at the first time of asking.

Using an AI-assisted design workflow, the company produced a fully functional computer made up of 843 individual components. Known as Project Speedrun, the computer lived up to its name in every sense. It went from concept to a fully running computer in less than a week — a task that the company says normally takes about three months.

This wasn't just a proof-of-concept computer either. It was a real, Linux-based computer spread across two printed circuit boards, and designed by a single engineer using Quilter's AI platform. The design of the computer didn't entirely remove the human from the loop. An engineer still defined the system's schematic, requirements, and constraints. What AI did do was to undertake the repetitive work. By handling the 'donkey work' of designing the layout and routing, AI enabled the building of a computer that became a reality in less time than a conventional hardware project would take to reach its first layout revision.