Microsoft Doesn't Repair Most Xbox Controllers, But It Does Sell DIY Kits

There are several reasons why someone would choose an Xbox controller repair kit over a complete replacement. If the issue is something like stick wear or a cracked case, replacing those parts will only take a few minutes at most, so why waste money on a whole new controller? For more involved mechanical repairs, if you have the know-how to install new parts on your own, repairs almost always beat dropping the money on a whole new unit. If you have a higher-end controller, repairing it yourself will be a much cheaper option, seeing as an Elite Series 2 controller can be quite expensive to buy brand new.

Still, there are situations where DIY repair, even with the right parts, isn't the ideal solution. As noted, some of these elements can get quite pricey, moving well north of $50. On cheaper controllers, replacement may only cost around $10 to $15 more than that, and save you the headache of trying to fix your old controller yourself. Also, if you're not comfortable with or experienced in controller repair, specifically more complex jobs like circuit board replacement, there's a chance you could be unsuccessful. You could fail to fix anything or make things worse, dropping money on new parts that didn't help out.

There are some essential accessories you should get to enhance your Xbox Series X|S experience, with a controller being the most important. That's why it's worth it to invest in a good one and take care of it, getting as much use from it as you can before you have to decide if a Microsoft repair kit or a total replacement is right for you.