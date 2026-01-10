Microsoft Doesn't Repair Most Xbox Controllers, But It Does Sell DIY Kits
Whether you're extra careful with them or constantly slamming them on tables and couches in fits of gamer rage, even the best of the Xbox Series X|S controllers on the market are bound to break down eventually. The frustrating thing is, it may seem like you have little choice other than to drop some serious cash on a replacement when that time comes, seeing as Microsoft doesn't offer a designated controller repair service. With that said, there is an alternative worth trying should you feel so inclined: buying an official Xbox controller repair kit, which comes with all of the parts you'll need to get your controller working again.
Instead of spending money on a brand-new Xbox controller, you can see if there's a suitable repair kit on the Microsoft website. If you need cosmetic repairs, Xbox offers pieces like replacement controller top cases starting at $19.99, and those for Elite Series 2 wireless controllers for a slightly higher price of $25.99. Digging a bit deeper into controller elements, button, thumbstick, and bumper kits will cost between $21.99 for the Xbox Wireless Controller and $23.99 for the Elite Series 2 controller. Naturally, electronic components get rather pricey, with the Elite Series 2 printed circuit board running $49.99 and the entire PCBA and motor assembly for the same controller costing $59.90, for example.
Microsoft provides several ways to get your Xbox controller working again using these repair kits, along with instructions on how to install them. However, going with one of these options may not be the right move for everyone in terms of individual budget and repair skill level.
Pros and cons of Xbox controller repair kits
There are several reasons why someone would choose an Xbox controller repair kit over a complete replacement. If the issue is something like stick wear or a cracked case, replacing those parts will only take a few minutes at most, so why waste money on a whole new controller? For more involved mechanical repairs, if you have the know-how to install new parts on your own, repairs almost always beat dropping the money on a whole new unit. If you have a higher-end controller, repairing it yourself will be a much cheaper option, seeing as an Elite Series 2 controller can be quite expensive to buy brand new.
Still, there are situations where DIY repair, even with the right parts, isn't the ideal solution. As noted, some of these elements can get quite pricey, moving well north of $50. On cheaper controllers, replacement may only cost around $10 to $15 more than that, and save you the headache of trying to fix your old controller yourself. Also, if you're not comfortable with or experienced in controller repair, specifically more complex jobs like circuit board replacement, there's a chance you could be unsuccessful. You could fail to fix anything or make things worse, dropping money on new parts that didn't help out.
There are some essential accessories you should get to enhance your Xbox Series X|S experience, with a controller being the most important. That's why it's worth it to invest in a good one and take care of it, getting as much use from it as you can before you have to decide if a Microsoft repair kit or a total replacement is right for you.