Are Vevor Tools Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

Tool brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Craftsman have been around for ages, dominating the tool conversation for much of their existence. However, just because these big names have withstood the test of time doesn't mean that newcomers can't pop up and give these established names a run for their money. For example, look no further than Vevor tools, which was only established in 2007 in Shanghai, China. Vevor made its mission clear from the very beginning: deliver quality tools to consumers from all walks of life, without doing a number on their budgets. So, how has it done in this regard, and what do users think of its tools?

Based on the customer testimonies online, Vevor sounds like a decent enough tool brand — not exceptional, but not a complete waste of money either. Owners generally feel that Vevor's tools will get the job done, even if they lack the polish of tools from more established, trusted companies. Some also claim that the tools are more durable and capable than their budget-friendly prices would suggest. On a similar note, there are several Vevor tools under $100 that users say are worth buying.

At the same time, some feel that the brand is best reserved for tools you won't use much or might have trouble getting from other brands. The consensus, then, is that Vevor tools strike a reasonable balance between quality and price, even if they're not pro-grade, and are at least worth trying as long as you keep your expectations in check. If you're still unsure, though, there are plenty of reviews to read before committing.