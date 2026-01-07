This State's Adding One More Hurdle To Changing Your Car's Color
A new Indiana law requires residents to report any changes made to their vehicle's paint color. At the end of 2025, Governor Mike Braun signed "Senate Enrolled Act 331," an update to Code 9-18.1-3, which states that drivers must let the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) know if their vehicle color has changed, including paint and vinyl wraps (even if they're not permanent).
You must update the registration of your vehicle to reflect its new color, which can be done at a BMV office, at the BMV Connect kiosk if you already need a renewal, or by logging into your myBMV account. Prices to update your registration will vary by state, with some costing more than others. This registration update must be done within 30 days of the color change, or you'll get a warning from the state's law enforcement. If the vehicle color was changed after it was used in a crime and your registration wasn't updated with the new color, you can be charged with a misdemeanor.
Indiana joins other U.S. states that require vehicle color changes to be reported
Indiana is not alone when it comes to strict color change rules. Rhode Island is another state where you must change your registration to reflect the vehicle's new color. Wisconsin also requires you to update the color of your car on your registration, although the timeframe is a bit more lax — you must update your registration by the next renewal date. California has a special form — a State of Facts — that must be filled out when you change your vehicle's color, which will then need to be reflected on your registration.
Not every state requires you to notify them of a color change, but it's highly recommended. "While not required in state statute, it is advisable for vehicle owners to request their local County Clerk to update their vehicle registration information if they alter the color of their vehicle from what is currently on record," Kentucky County Clerk Susan Lamb told a local news station. Why? If your car color doesn't match what's reported by police or insurance, it could create extra work and frustration for you down the line. It's one of many reasons that changing your vehicle's color could become a cautionary tale.