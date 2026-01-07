This State's Adding One More Hurdle To Changing Your Car's Color

A new Indiana law requires residents to report any changes made to their vehicle's paint color. At the end of 2025, Governor Mike Braun signed "Senate Enrolled Act 331," an update to Code 9-18.1-3, which states that drivers must let the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) know if their vehicle color has changed, including paint and vinyl wraps (even if they're not permanent).

You must update the registration of your vehicle to reflect its new color, which can be done at a BMV office, at the BMV Connect kiosk if you already need a renewal, or by logging into your myBMV account. Prices to update your registration will vary by state, with some costing more than others. This registration update must be done within 30 days of the color change, or you'll get a warning from the state's law enforcement. If the vehicle color was changed after it was used in a crime and your registration wasn't updated with the new color, you can be charged with a misdemeanor.