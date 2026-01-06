Many Battery-Powered Devices Are About To Get More Expensive In This US State

As we turn the page on a new year, the state of California is rolling out several new laws and regulations. While some legislation has little impact on our day-to-day lives, many laws do — we all stop at red lights and adhere to speed limits, are paid at least a minimum wage, and pay our rent or mortgages every month. How will some of California's new laws stack up?

Most Californians probably won't notice AB 1830, under which corn masa products like tortillas must now include folic acid, though some claim the additive has a bitter taste. AB 628 requires landlords to place working stoves and refrigerators in homes, which is likely a relief to potential renters. Finally, SB 1215 is an amendment to the Electronic Waste Recycling Act, and tech-lovers may feel its impact on their wallets.

California often leads the charge when it comes to environmental policy, and this new bill aims to reduce the improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries. It adds a 1.5% recycling fee on all electronic devices that have a battery that cannot be removed. Beginning in 2026, the fee applies to laptops, power tools, video game consoles, those greeting cards that play music when you open them, and more.