US Makes $400M Deal To Back Up Future Air Force One Plans

The first presidential aircraft entered service in 1944, and the current generation of Air Force One 747-200 aircraft has been around since 1990. Boeing is contracted to build a new generation of Air Force One planes, and they were originally intended to enter service in late 2024. However, the new jets have been repeatedly delayed, and at the time of writing, the American aircraft manufacturer now estimates a 2028 delivery date. In the meantime, the U.S. Air Force has been busy making deals to ensure a smooth transfer when the new aircraft are finally introduced, including a new $400 million deal that was announced in December 2025.

The deal will see the Air Force acquire a pair of Boeing 747-8 jets from an unspecified seller. Some reports have claimed this seller is Lufthansa, although neither government representatives nor the German airline have confirmed these claims. The upcoming VC-25B Air Force One aircraft are based on the same Boeing 747-8 aircraft, and are set to replace the current 747-200-based VC-25A jets.

Speaking to The War Zone, a USAF spokesperson said the deal was to "procur[e] two aircraft to support training and spares for the 747-8 fleet," adding that they expected the first aircraft to arrive early in 2026, while the second would arrive by the end of the year. They said that "the 747-8i is no longer in active production, and is a very different aircraft than the 747-200, [so] it is important for the Air Force to establish an overall training and sustainment strategy for the future Air Force 747-8i fleet."