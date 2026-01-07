This AI Traffic Camera Dished Out Over 1,000 Tickets In Under A Week

The use of AI in traffic cameras is rising, with various schemes already running in the US and many other countries, a far cry from the world of 1896 when the first-ever speeding ticket was issued. And, whether you're comfortable with the thought, or you consider these devices as one step too far down the "Big Brother" road, AI-powered traffic enforcement is here. One recent scheme set up in Greece has proved just how potent these cameras can be. The pilot scheme, launched in Athens and the wider Attica region, used AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic and identify various forms of traffic violations.

The scheme focused on eight high-risk locations across the greater Athens area, specifically targeting roads that had a long history of accidents and serious violations. The cameras themselves were conspicuously installed, with no attempt to hide their presence to catch drivers unaware. Even with such a public introduction, the results were immediate and eye-opening. Within just a few days of going live, a single camera positioned on Syngrou Avenue had recorded more than 1,000 violations linked to mobile phone use and failure to wear a seat belt. Additional offenses, including speeding and red-light violations, were logged at other locations just as quickly.

Speaking to Greece's state broadcaster, ERT News, Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou confirmed that the pilot AI camera system is already recording violations ahead of the full rollout of the country's unified electronic enforcement platform. According to Papastergiou, drivers caught by the scheme will receive same-day digital notifications, accompanied by photographic evidence, and will have a 13-day window to submit any objections.