This Is The Best Milwaukee M12 Battery Type You Can Buy For The Most Runtime

Milwaukee has several cordless tool systems in its lineup, one of which is the M12 system that's home to top-rated tools such as a 3/8-inch ratchet and 1/4-inch hex impact driver. It also features everything from drills and drivers to sanders and circular saws. While the tool itself is of course incredibly important, it's also important to select the right battery for the job. Some only occasionally use their M12 tools, and can easily get by with something light and inexpensive that isn't meant for heavy-duty usage. However, some would prefer to have an M12 battery that lasts a long time. Among the eight M12 batteries available, the one with the most runtime is the Milwaukee M12 Redlithium XC6.0 battery.

The XC in the name stands for "extended capacity," as opposed to the M12 CP batteries, which signify "compact" batteries. This is a 6Ah battery. Ah is an indicator of runtime and is an abbreviation for amp-hours. What this means is that if a tool were using 1 amp of power, it would take 6 hours for that battery to go dead. Conversely, a 6-amp tool would drain the battery in an hour. That may not seem like a lot, but M12 batteries are generally designed to be used with smaller, less powerful M12 tools, especially compared to Milwaukee's M18 and MXFUEL battery systems. These runtimes are generally pretty good for standard occasional use. Despite the Redlithium XC6.0's large capacity, however, it is often hard to know just how long the XC6.0 battery will actually power your M12 tool before it needs to be recharged.