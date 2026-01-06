4 Harbor Freight Battery Chargers With The Highest User Ratings

The other battery chargers on this list can fully charge your battery, but they do not have the ability to jump-start your vehicle's battery. Harbor Freight does make and sell jump starters, but they are typically separate from battery chargers. That is where the Cen-Tech 200 Amp, 6/12V Wheeled Automatic Battery Charger with Engine Jump Start sets itself apart. Not only can this charger act as a charger for both 6V and 12V batteries with an adjustable charging rate between 2 and 40 amps, but it can also generate 200 amps to jump start a battery.

This Cen-Tech charger is much larger than the others on this list, weighing 32 pounds. However, it is reasonably portable thanks to the wheels attached to the bottom and the large top handle, allowing you to roll it like a suitcase. Due to its size and power, it has built-in cooling fans that prevent the charger from overheating and burning itself out far too quickly. Harbor Freight notes that this charger is more suited to professionals or serious enthusiasts.

Those who have purchased it are quite happy with it, giving it an overall customer satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 1,840 ratings. Even with a price tag of $159.99, customers have found it to be a great value, and though it has a potentially intimidating size, people have found it to be easy to use as well. This Cen-Tech charger isn't for everyone, but it's well-liked by those who need serious power.