Do US Navy Pilots Use Autopilot To Land Jets On Aircraft Carriers?

In December 2025, California demanded that Tesla stop calling its cars 'self-driving' because, at the most literal and technical level, the vehicles (that retail at the time of writing) require attentive drivers at the ready to step in should they be needed. Similarly, aircraft of all shapes and sizes have developed autonomous functionality that eases pressure on pilots. However, dispensing with pilots entirely would be all but unthinkable. Human oversight and expertise remains critical across different industries, so any autopilot features on an airplane do not mean that they are operating entirely by themselves. In fact, this is one reason why the Federal Aviation Administration specifies that, according to KHON2 News, "there must always be at least one other crew member with a pilot in the cockpit."

Of course, these are rules for larger commercial airlines and are not necessarily applied to the likes of U.S. military jets. Nonetheless, a similar overall principle is applied: Human control and oversight is critical to maneuvers, and the missions that military aircraft undertake are often far more unpredictable and perilous than those performed by their civilian counterparts. For instance, you wouldn't see a commercial airliner landing on an aircraft carrier, but a Navy jet will perform such a feat relatively often. Needless to say, even in the calmest waters, a vessel is not immobile, and balancing all of that with the demands of the weather conditions, other aircraft present, and so on, makes for a daunting task that can push even the greatest pilots to the limit. For all these reasons, then, pilots do not use autopilot systems that take over entirely and land the aircraft on a carrier for them. However, there are systems that aid in the process, primarily software like Precision Landing Mode.