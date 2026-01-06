Hologram Police Are Reducing South Korea's Crime More Than You May Think

Holograms have been a fascinating centerpiece of science fiction for decades. Who doesn't remember when R2-D2 suddenly began playing the flickering holographic image of Princess Leia in "Star Wars: A New Hope," begging for General Kenobi's help in their time of need? Other examples include the prolific use of the holodeck in "Star Trek," Sam Beckett's holographic guide Al in "Quantum Leap," and Cortana in the "Halo" video game franchise, to name just a few.

Well, police in Seoul, South Korea (home to self-cleaning streets) took a page from science fiction and used the technology in a real-world application, hoping it would lower crime in the capital city. In October 2024, police in Seoul's Jung downtown district decided to experiment with a holographic police officer. Jeo-dong Park is situated in an area with several bars and is frequently bothered by criminal activity incited by drunk and disorderly conduct.

Every two minutes between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. each night, the hologram of an officer dressed in a uniform "suitable for the entire year" comes to life and begins issuing warnings to nearby pedestrians that the area is under constant CCTV surveillance and, if needed, police will be dispatched in real time. Interestingly enough, since the appearance of the holographic officer, crime has dropped by 22% in the area. According to a statement from the police, the most significant drop has been with "impulsive crimes" usually started by drunk patrons from the nearby bar district, which is precisely what they were hoping the digital copy cop would do.