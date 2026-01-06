An Amazon IT Worker Was Outed As A Fraud Thanks To This Subtle Giveaway

Keystroke input lag isn't an alien problem, especially in the Windows ecosystem. Outdated keyboard drivers, key filtering, and background software are some of the reasons behind the issue. In the gaming circles, the stakes are higher, where the response rate can be under a millisecond, especially for esports enthusiasts. Interestingly, Amazon used the same metric to sniff out a remote worker based in a shocking locale.

Amazon was able to catch the worker after spotting a keystroke latency that was suspiciously high. Amazon's Chief Security Officer Stephen Schmidt told Bloomberg that their keystrokes took 110 milliseconds to register in the workflow, a number that would typically be in just the tens of milliseconds for an employee working remotely in the U.S. As a result, the millisecond-level gap was a dead giveaway that the employee is based far from Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and was enough to raise alarms.

The employee was fired within a few days of the suspicious behavior was flagged, and their true location was traced. The laptop sent over by Amazon to the designated employee, supposedly based in the U.S., was actually being remotely controlled from an altogether different location: North Korea. The country has been sanctioned heavily, and as a result, U.S.-based companies can't employ workers from it. When Amazon's team dug deeper into the details submitted to a hiring contractor, there were telltale signs of fraud that more recently been weaponized by North Koreans. "If we hadn't been looking for the DPRK workers, we would not have found them," Schmidt was quoted as saying. To recall, companies often install software that flags security risks on computers assigned to employees and also track their productivity using the frequency of mouse clicks and key inputs.