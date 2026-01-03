Idling Waymo Robotaxis Catch The Attention Of Houston Police

Waymo's self-driving taxis have been spreading to more U.S. cities, but the rollout has not been without issues. For example, its taxis have been observed behaving erratically in San Francisco, including making illegal U-turns. Similarly, Houston residents have spotted some strange behavior since Waymo arrived in the city in late 2025 — like taxis allegedly idling on residential streets for days on end. "I just want to know why they are parked here," one concerned citizen told Eyewitness News after claiming to have seen a Waymo sit around on her street for five days. While the Waymo left, it eventually returned a week later.

The reported behavior is not only strange but illegal. According to Houston's ordinance, vehicles can't be left parked on a public street for more than 24 hours, and those that do can be fined (just $30, but still). When Eyewitness News reached out to Waymo to ask about the neighborhood idling, a representative told them Waymo uses publicly available parking spaces between its trips to avoid congesting the streets. For now, the Waymo taxis are still out there, lurking, but the city of Houston is going to start monitoring the neighborhoods where the vehicles keep parking.