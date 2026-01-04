Google Might Finally Allow You To Change Your Gmail Address In 2026

As the most popular provider in the world, Google's Gmail is practically synonymous with personal email. But one issue has plagued Google users ever since Gmail first launched in 2004: Changing your Gmail address — which is also your Google username, at least by default — has never been possible.

Whichever Gmail alias you chose for yourself has always been set in stone, and that can be problematic. Maybe you made your account as a teenager and chose an embarrassingly juvenile handle. Or, even worse, maybe your email has been exposed in a security breach, and now you're left open to attacks from whichever ne'er-do-well bought your information on the dark web. You might even have given your email to someone who turned out to be a stalker. Whatever the case, your entire Google account is tied to that email address, and you can't get a new one without starting a new account from scratch.

But that might be changing, at least according to a piece of Google support documentation written in Hindi. When translated to English, the page explains how users with Gmail addresses for usernames can change everything but the @gmail.com portion. It's unclear how widely this will roll out, and it's also not obvious whether you can fully get rid of your original Gmail address, but here's what we know so far.