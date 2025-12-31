This US State Is Banning Fluorescent Light Bulbs In 2026

Fluorescent lights in home or business lighting use are slowly going the way of the dinosaur. They're being replaced by LEDs, which tend to be a lot cleaner for the environment, last longer, and use less energy overall. Old fluorescent lights can also contain a lot of potentially harmful substances, so it's generally not a good idea to breathe in whatever the light tube emits if or when it breaks.

As such, one U.S. state has taken steps to ban the lights entirely from sale. According to Hawai'i House Bill 192, which was passed in 2023, "It shall be unlawful to sell, offer for sale, or distribute for sale in the State as a new manufactured product: Beginning January 1, 2025, a screw or bayonet base type compact fluorescent lamp; and beginning January 1, 2026, a pin-base type compact fluorescent lamp or linear fluorescent lamp."

A number of states already have similar bans on the books. That covers just about every type of fluorescent light tube you might have in your house or office. There are, however, a number of exemptions to the bill.