This US State Is Banning Fluorescent Light Bulbs In 2026
Fluorescent lights in home or business lighting use are slowly going the way of the dinosaur. They're being replaced by LEDs, which tend to be a lot cleaner for the environment, last longer, and use less energy overall. Old fluorescent lights can also contain a lot of potentially harmful substances, so it's generally not a good idea to breathe in whatever the light tube emits if or when it breaks.
As such, one U.S. state has taken steps to ban the lights entirely from sale. According to Hawai'i House Bill 192, which was passed in 2023, "It shall be unlawful to sell, offer for sale, or distribute for sale in the State as a new manufactured product: Beginning January 1, 2025, a screw or bayonet base type compact fluorescent lamp; and beginning January 1, 2026, a pin-base type compact fluorescent lamp or linear fluorescent lamp."
A number of states already have similar bans on the books. That covers just about every type of fluorescent light tube you might have in your house or office. There are, however, a number of exemptions to the bill.
Hawaii has a lot to protect
Two notable consumer-level exemptions to the bill include fluorescent lights used in photography and imaging, and automotive uses. If you have a complex camera lighting setup or your car uses fluorescent lights in some capacity, this bill won't put a wrench in things. For science and research purposes, fluorescent lights aren't going anywhere either.
It makes a lot of sense as to why Hawai'i would pass a bill this aggressive to ban fluorescent lights. Hawai'i is home to a fragile ecosystem thousands of miles away from the mainland United States, which has less space to properly dispose of things like old fluorescent light tubes without harming wildlife, the health of the water, or the flora and fauna that call Hawai'i home. As the bill notes, these bulbs contain toxic substances like mercury, which can do serious harm to both wildlife and humans. Hawaii also has a number of laws that may differ from the mainland, given its overall unique location.
If you are a Hawai'i resident, the full text of the bill can be read on Hawai'i's State Legislature website. For everyone else, it might be time to start looking for LED replacement lights, sooner rather than later.