This Hawaii Island's New Law Exempts Some Military Veterans From Paying For Car Registration
Even after the loan has gone through and you've put in your down payment, car ownership continues to cost money — even for the car brands that cost the least to maintain over time. Repairs big and small need to be taken care of, and there's always paperwork to be done, which often comes with a fee. Most notable is car registration, which needs to be updated every few years to ensure you can legally drive your car. While it's not necessarily overly expensive, it does cost money all the same. Fortunately for some, there are ways to get around these fees — provided you're eligible.
On the island of O'ahu, for example, the recently signed Bill 62 makes it so that a large subset of military veterans are exempt from car registration fees. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed it into law at a press conference at the O'ahu Veterans Center on November 10, seeking to provide veterans with some financial relief when it comes to vehicle ownership. With that said, there is some waiting before veterans can take advantage of it, as the bill is only slated to go into effect on July 1, 2026. While it stands to reason many who are eligible will appreciate what it does for their financial situation, the bill isn't a blanket exemption, and there are some crucial limitations to this new law.
The specifics of O'ahu's new veteran vehicle registration law
At first glance, this law is a big positive for veterans residing on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. However, Bill 62 doesn't waive fees for all veterans. Instead, there is an age requirement: the bill specifically benefits vets age 65 and older, and it only applies to one vehicle. According to Mayor Rick Blangiardi (via Hawaii News Now), there are about 13,000 veterans who qualify on O'ahu, with over 7% of those living in poverty. The target, then, is to help these veterans.
It's also worth noting that age isn't the only limitation. As the document itself states, and the director of Honolulu's Department of Customer Services, Kim Hashiro, reiterated, the fee exemption only applies to the $20 county registration fee. "There is still a state fee, registration fee, and some other small fees that would need to be assessed," Hashiro said during the signing (via Hawaii News Now), making it clear that this isn't a total elimination of registration fees for elder veterans, but more of a reduction in the amount they ultimately have to pay to have their car legally registered.
Hawaii is far from the most expensive state to register a vehicle in, but every little bit helps for those facing financial hardship. Hopefully, Bill 62 proves to be a difference-maker for those who qualify.