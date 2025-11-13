This Hawaii Island's New Law Exempts Some Military Veterans From Paying For Car Registration

Even after the loan has gone through and you've put in your down payment, car ownership continues to cost money — even for the car brands that cost the least to maintain over time. Repairs big and small need to be taken care of, and there's always paperwork to be done, which often comes with a fee. Most notable is car registration, which needs to be updated every few years to ensure you can legally drive your car. While it's not necessarily overly expensive, it does cost money all the same. Fortunately for some, there are ways to get around these fees — provided you're eligible.

On the island of O'ahu, for example, the recently signed Bill 62 makes it so that a large subset of military veterans are exempt from car registration fees. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed it into law at a press conference at the O'ahu Veterans Center on November 10, seeking to provide veterans with some financial relief when it comes to vehicle ownership. With that said, there is some waiting before veterans can take advantage of it, as the bill is only slated to go into effect on July 1, 2026. While it stands to reason many who are eligible will appreciate what it does for their financial situation, the bill isn't a blanket exemption, and there are some crucial limitations to this new law.