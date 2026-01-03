A Huge Lithium Deposit In Canada May Have Just Been Found Thanks To AI Satellites

Lithium, a soft white metal that is often referred to as white gold in the context of energy transition, is a highly prized item. After all, lithium is the core component of batteries that power everything from electric cars and power storage kits to smartphones and toys. Just like silicon and the sophisticated machines that turn it into semiconductor chips, the U.S. is racing against China to secure its lithium supply for making EV batteries. But the U.S. stares at a shortage, Canada may have just struck gold. Fleet Space claims to have discovered a massive lithium deposit in Canada's Quebec region using AI and satellite observation.

As part of the Cisco Lithium Project, the company zeroed in on an area covering over 41,000 hectares that is now an exploration target for mining up to 329 million tonnes of lithium mineral. For the lithium deposit discovery in Canada, the company relied on its Exosphere satellite platform, which is claimed to offer "multiphysics-driven understanding of complex geological systems." In simpler terms, it's a geophysical sensing system that performs multi-layer analysis of the surface.

Fleet Space operates a constellation of nano-satellites that rely on AI processing to deliver insights about sub-surface geology. The satellite system can perform 3D subsurface image capture at a depth of up to 7 kilometers. Fleet says its ANT+HVSR sensing is up to ten times more sensitive than the industry standard. The platform also deploys an MT system that can perform magnetic imaging at a depth of several kilometers. The overarching idea is to combine seismic, magnetic, electrical, geological, and gravitational data using on-ground sensors, and then relay it all to satellites for modeling work. It's a multi-layered analysis, but a crucial piece of the puzzle is the usage of predictive AI in the Exosphere satellite system.