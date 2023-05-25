AI Helps Scientists Discover Superbug-Fighting Antibiotic

The use of AI in medical research has opened a whole new world of possibilities. Take for example Google's DeepMind, which announced last year that its AlphaFold AI system had predicted the 3D folding structure of over 200 million proteins, which is nearly the entire catalog of proteins known to science. Another area where AI systems are being deployed extensively is discovering curative drugs that would otherwise take years' worth of hit-and-miss lab tests.

Now, a team of scientists from Canada's McMaster University and MIT has achieved a major breakthrough by using AI to discover a chemical that can eliminate a killer, antibiotic-resistant strain of bacteria called "Acinetobacter baumannii."

This one is a particularly dangerous pathogen because it is multidrug-resistant, and can survive for long periods on material surfaces such as medical equipment. It can cause infections in the lungs, the urinary tract, and blood, all of which are difficult to treat due to antibiotic resistance, and can lead to a large number of deaths.

As part of the latest research, the team started by testing over 7,000 chemicals on the bacteria to find those that can stop bacterial growth. The molecular detail of the tested compounds was fed into a neural network, alongside details of the specific chemical structures that are harmful to the bacteria for training purposes. Next, the AI model was used to analyze a pool of 6,680 compounds to see if they harbor the chemical structures to fight Acinetobacter baumannii.