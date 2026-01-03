How To Easily Set Up Automatic Live Sports Scores On Android

In 2022, Apple introduced a new feature called Live Activities with the idea to provide live sports scores and real-time updates to users, though the system works for music, video, and food delivery (among other tasks), as well. Once enabled, Live Activities appear on the lock screen and as a pill around the Dynamic Island. If that sounds appealing, you'll be surprised to know that Android has offered automatic live sports updates since 2018, years before Apple attempted it. And as of 2025, Android brands such as OnePlus have actually gone a step further and implemented it around the selfie camera with the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for a variety of utilities.

Unlike iOS, you don't have to dig within the Settings app either. On an Android phone, all you need is the Google app, and you're good to go. And here's the best part. You don't need an uber-powerful device to enable automatic live sports scores on an Android phone, and there is no restriction on the kind of sports you can follow in real time. On Android, this functionality is enabled under the name "Pin Live Score," and all it requires is a one-time access that allows the floating score bubble to appear on the screen.

The Google app also shows cool celebration animations for events, such as player scoring or a wicket breakthrough. Before we head to the steps, just make sure that you are running the latest version of the Google app on your Android phone, and while at it, make sure that you also have the latest OS version and security patch installed. These steps are not mandatory, but being on the most recent version can unlock a few extra perks and offer a smoother experience.