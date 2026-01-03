Can You Use WD-40 As Dielectric Grease?

If you're a home mechanic you've probably dealt with dielectric grease at some point. This silicone gel lubricant creates a barrier that prevents water from getting into wiring connectors and onto battery terminals where it could corrode or rust them until they no longer conduct electricity. You should also put a thin layer of dielectric grease inside new spark plug boots when you change the wires, as it can prevent rainwater from knocking out your ignition system. And given that the WD in WD-40 stands for 'water displacement,' you might assume that it can double as a dielectric grease. Both products are made to help control moisture, used around electrical components, and commonly found in garages and toolboxes.

Despite these similarities, WD-40 is not a substitute for dielectric grease. WD-40 quick-drying contact cleaner is safe and effective for use on battery terminals and wiring connectors, but it doesn't create the insulating and long-lasting barrier that dielectric grease does. Another issue with using WD-40 instead of dielectric grease is that the film it leaves behind attracts dirt and grime that can interrupt or short out important circuits. And because WD-40 is highly flammable, using it near electrical components that might generate sparks is unsafe and unwise.