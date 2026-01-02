This 3,500-Year-Old Covered Wagon Might Just Be The Oldest In The World

Pioneers and the Oregon Trail. The Westward Expansion that gave rise to some of the oldest roads in America. These may all come to mind when you think about covered wagons. For most Americans, our knowledge of covered wagons comes from our school-time studies of the migrants who settled the west. This type of covered wagon, called a Prairie Schooner, was pulled by horses or oxen and featured the iconic canvas top. They date back to the 19th century, but wagons had been used for centuries before those. Case in point: the History Museum of Armenia in Yerevan has six wagons on display that are more than 3,000 years old.

They date from the 15th to 14th centuries B.C., a period known as the Late Bronze Age. This is a period of history you may remember studying in middle school, a time of Egyptian, Mycenaean, and Hittite empires and an explosion of international trade. The Late Bronze Age also gave us notable examples of art and literature, like the Epic of Gilgamesh, which is still studied today, and was the period when the Trojan War is supposed to have taken place.

The wagons were discovered in Lchashen, near the shores of Lake Sevan. They are not a recent discovery, having been found in the 1950s when part of the lake was drained for irrigation. While six wagons were discovered, only four of them are considered covered wagons with a frame structure on top. One of these is considered to be the best-preserved early covered wagon ever discovered and has been dubbed the Lchashen wagon.