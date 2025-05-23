Sashimono Explained: What Makes The Japanese Woodworking Technique So Special?

Sashimono is a traditional (and seriously impressive) Japanese woodworking technique that dates back centuries yet is still practiced today. It predates the fasteners used in modern furniture assembly (we're talking woodworking screws, nails, and glue) and is built entirely through interlocking wooden joints. The term "Sashimono" itself stems from monosashi: a woodwork ruler used for the careful measurements that make up this woodworking technique. The Sashimono method also uses intricate mortises and tenons known as hozo to build furniture pieces with a seamless look on the outside and incredible strength within.

Sashimono is part of the much larger belief in harmony between humans and nature in Japanese culture. Japanese carpenters view wood as a living material — something to be respected and worked with, not against. Japan has been rich in forest resources dating back for millennia, which surely played a part in the technique's development as well. Over time, Sashimono has evolved to symbolize an aesthetic ideal: sophistication, subtlety, natural beauty, and (most importantly, at least when dealing with furniture) durability.