5 Must-Have Craftsman Tool Box Accessories You Didn't Know Existed

For the millions of garage-bound gear heads and home improvement DIYers in the world, few things are more important than the tools and devices they use to undertake their various projects. A case could be made, however, that the how's and where's of storing all that gear is every bit as important. For many, Craftsman tool boxes and storage chests remain the best option for keeping their gear safe and secure when it's not in use.

There are, naturally, many pros and cons for consumers to consider before investing in a price tool storage system. But if you've got a garage or workshop full of wrenches, screwdrivers, and sockets, such an investment will almost certainly be worth the cost, as tool chests can dramatically lengthen the life of your gear.

Of course, even if you go all in and drop several Benjamins on a tool storage set from Craftsman or one of the other major manufacturers, you're still likely to find it has a few shortcomings in its design. You might also find yourself looking for ways to personalize the drawer arrangements and exterior elements yourself, which you can do with any number of storage accessories. And yes, there are hundreds of storage accessories available on the market that are compatible with Craftsman tool boxes. Here are a few must-have accessories you may not realize you need, or may not even know exist.