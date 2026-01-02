5 Must-Have Craftsman Tool Box Accessories You Didn't Know Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For the millions of garage-bound gear heads and home improvement DIYers in the world, few things are more important than the tools and devices they use to undertake their various projects. A case could be made, however, that the how's and where's of storing all that gear is every bit as important. For many, Craftsman tool boxes and storage chests remain the best option for keeping their gear safe and secure when it's not in use.
There are, naturally, many pros and cons for consumers to consider before investing in a price tool storage system. But if you've got a garage or workshop full of wrenches, screwdrivers, and sockets, such an investment will almost certainly be worth the cost, as tool chests can dramatically lengthen the life of your gear.
Of course, even if you go all in and drop several Benjamins on a tool storage set from Craftsman or one of the other major manufacturers, you're still likely to find it has a few shortcomings in its design. You might also find yourself looking for ways to personalize the drawer arrangements and exterior elements yourself, which you can do with any number of storage accessories. And yes, there are hundreds of storage accessories available on the market that are compatible with Craftsman tool boxes. Here are a few must-have accessories you may not realize you need, or may not even know exist.
Collapsable Storage Trays
As the title of this piece suggests, we are indeed looking beyond standard storage accessories like wrench organizers and socket holders here, though such options are plentiful if you are in need. If, however, you're in need of space-saving collection trays for spare fasteners like nuts, bolts, screws, and washers, Craftsman's Collapsible Trays could be the ideal fix.
Craftsman is currently selling the 2-piece set through its Amazon store for $19.99. For that price, you get a pair of identical trays made from a mix of durable silicon rubber and hardened plastic that, as the product's name suggests, can easily be collapsed almost completely flat when not in use. That design makes them easy to stow away in a storage drawer or even the bottom of a carry-along tool box when you don't need them. When expanded, they are roughly 2-inches tall, meaning they should fit neatly inside many storage drawers should you want to keep your fasteners securely inside.
These trays also come with magnets on the bottom, allowing you to fix them to metal surfaces when in use, or conveniently store them on the side of a Craftsman cabinet when they're collapsed. That functionality has earned praise from hundreds of Amazon users, who have rated the tray set at 4.6-stars out of five. YouTube reviewers like Struggleville2 are also largely impressed with the trays, though they, along with multiple Amazon shoppers, go on to cite the lack of magnetism inside of the tray as a drawback.
Magnetic Spray Can Holder
Most tool boxes and storage systems will not be big enough to house everything that you want to keep handy. That's particularly true if you work with lubricants, adhesives, or paints that are discharged from a spray can, as the containers are typically larger than most drawers you'll find on your average Craftsman tool box. Thankfully, the Stanley Black & Decker owned brand has come up with a clever fix for that issue in the Magnetic Spray Can Shelf.
The accessory is designed to hold as many as three different spray cans via individual cups, which can also be removed completely to make room for containers with a wider base. Yes, the cups can also be used to hold smaller hand tools and easy-to-lose fasteners like nuts and bolts if you're so inclined. On top of its primary function, the shelf also features slots to hold up to nine screwdrivers. And as the name details, it is indeed built to fasten to metal surfaces via magnet, meaning you can affix it directly to the side of your Craftsman tool box.
That savvy mix of design and function have helped Craftsman's Spray Can Shelf earn a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, where it's selling for $49.99. Even as some customers and pro review sites like ToolStash claim cans may get stuck in the holders, those users largely praise the shelf as a tough, space-saving accessory, with YouTube unboxers like Tool In Hand seeming to back up those claims.
Magnetic Cup Holder
Here's a little something for the garage and workshop dwellers who choose to undertake their projects with a cold beverage at the ready. Because if there's one thing folks in that particular subset of workers can surely agree on, it's that there's almost never a good place to safely secure that beverage when you're not partaking. Craftsman's design team identified that very problem, and has seemingly solved it via a heavy-duty Magnetic Cup Holder.
Look, we're not going to waste your time going into too much detail here. After all, it is just a cup holder we're talking about here. We will, however, point out that this steel accessory is designed to hold most cups, bottles, and cans, and boasts a rubber-coated magnet to ensure a secure hold that won't scratch the paint on your Craftsman tool box system. It's also painted black to match any version of those storage options you might find, and with Craftsman selling it for $17.98 on Amazon, the Magnetic Cup Holder is a cost-effect fix for the age-old beverage-while-I-work conundrum.
In case there's any question, it appears to work just fine too, with Amazon customers rating it 4.6-stars, and tool review site ToolStash awarding it a 4.7-star rating. However, some claim the thin metal construction isn't quite as tough as they hoped, while others bemoaned the holders inability to secure most coffee mugs.
Tool Box Labels
If you've got a lot of tools in your garage setup or home improvement arsenal, you might need a large tool box, or even a modular tool storage system to organize your gear the right way. But even after you've gotten all of your tools stowed away in the drawer of choice, you're still going to have to remember which of those drawers is which. Unfortunately, Craftsman does not make a specific accessory to solve this particular issue. But several other companies have taken up the task of drawer identification via magnetic tool drawer labels.
Just for the record, a quick search on Amazon will turn up dozens of such labels for anyone interested in such an accessory, with options varying in size, shape, color, and font. We're singling out the NLCCLTQ version purely because you can get a set of 12 labels for under $14, and we can't help but think that both their black and red variants will look great affixed to your Craftsman tool box.
We also like the look of their 3D printed text, and the fact that their magnets are resistant to oil and water. And since they're magnets, you can set your drawers up with a label in a matter of minutes. Amazon customers like these labels for many of the same reasons, and have rated the set at 4.7-stars while praising their overall look and their ability to adhere to metal surfaces and stay in place under duress.
Steel Power Tool Holder
Given their general size, tools like power drills and impact drivers can be difficult to properly stow away in a tool chest. And given how often the devices are used for work in the garage or for DIY projects in the workshop, you may not always want to keep them tucked away in a drawer anyway. If the latter situation is one you often find yourself dealing with, you might find securing your devices with Craftsman's Steel Power Tool Holder preferable to just setting them down on the nearest flat surface.
Apart from being an elegant and space-saving storage option for your tool box, this accessory is also pretty easy on the eyes. Craftsman has indeed gone the minimalist route in its design, with the sleek black steel tool holder hooking itself simply to the top of a tool chest, and firmly securing to the side of the chest via a rubber-coated magnet. Save for the Craftsman logo emblazoned at the base, there really isn't much else to this tool holding accessory, and if its 4.8-star rating from Amazon users is any indication, there doesn't need to be.
Many of the positive reviews praise the device for its toughness and effectiveness, with YouTube channel Tom Armstrongs Way offering similar praise in its unboxing and demonstration. One of the few complaints comes from a few Lowe's Home Improvement reviewers, who believe the $31.48 tool holder to be a bit overpriced. But even those who complained about the tool holder's price admit it still works great.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few useful storage products and accessories that current owners of Craftsman tool boxes and storage chests may not realize even exist. In assembling the list, we poured over dozens of different items and selected those listed above based on factors like price point, compatibility with Craftsman branded storage options, and their perceived usefulness to those who use them. User ratings and professional reviews were thus taken into account whenever possible in order to provide a first-person perspective regarding quality and effectiveness. Whenever appropriate, those reviews were cited directly for accuracy.