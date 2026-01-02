First Emergency 'Autoland' - Plane Lands Without Any Pilot Involvement

Airplane safety is a significant concern for air travelers everywhere, whether they're on a major commercial airline or a private jet that can land just about anywhere. Though a safe landing is never guaranteed, a new emergency technology called Autoland might change that. In late December 2025, Autoland lived up to its name and successfully landed a plane without the aid of a pilot. The landing happened at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, just outside Denver, Colorado.

When a Beechcraft Super King Air private plane, carrying no passengers, had a sudden loss of cabin pressure, and air traffic control was unable to reach the two pilots, the plane's Autoland system responded, immediately beginning landing procedures. Autoland continued the approach and communicated with the control tower on its own. Buffalo River Aviation, the plane's owner, made a statement that said the pilots followed all procedures and immediately put on oxygen masks. The company went on to say, "The pilots were prepared to resume manual control of the aircraft should the system have malfunctioned in any way." But Autoland safely landed the plane, marking the first real-world use of the system.

As of this writing, there's no indication of what actually led to the plane's mishap. The pilots haven't commented, and the only statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was released on the day of the incident. The FAA listed the details of the landing and stated that it is currently investigating the matter. No other statements have been made thus far.