Illegal E-Bike Seized With Claimed Speeds Over 100mph, But Something Doesn't Add Up

Over the Christmas holiday, police in North Yorkshire, England, seized an adapted electric bike they claimed was capable of reaching more than 100 mph. Officers stopped the bike during their neighborhood patrols in the Clifton area of York in the days leading up to the holiday. According to the authorities, the bike was able to reach a top speed of 103.8 mph. It's a figure that goes far beyond the United Kingdom's strict legal limit for e-bikes, but it's also a wild claim that warrants some skepticism.

Under UK law, e-bikes are capped at 15.5 mph. Likewise, motors are limited to 250 watts and are required to cut out once that speed is reached. They also have to be pedal-assisted, not throttle-driven. (Not far off from the confusing e-bike laws in New York City.) Police told the BBC the seized bike failed on all counts, complete with modifications that let the motor continue to run well beyond 15.5 mph. If they would have just left it at that, officers would've been perfectly justified in seizing the bike. It probably wouldn't have even raised an eyebrow. But what sparked the debate isn't whether or not the bike was illegal, but whether the claims of triple-digit speeds even hold up.