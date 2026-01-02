This Giant Heat Pump Is Expected To Warm Over 40K Homes - Here's How It Works

There are still plenty of myths bandied around about heat pumps, with one of the most common myths being that they don't work well in the cold. Modern heat pumps are efficient enough to still extract useful amounts of heat from the environment even in the depths of winter — in fact, they're so useful that the German city of Mannheim is currently in the process of building the largest heat pump in the world. The deal to build the pump was signed in October 2025, and when it's complete, it's set to provide heat to 40,000 homes.

There are various different kinds of heat pumps, with the three most common types being air source, ground source, and water source pumps. Each extracts heat from a different medium, but they all fundamentally work in the same way. The pump needs a source of heat in order to function — this could be air from the surrounding environment, or it could be water from a nearby river. The heat source is used to increase the temperature of the refrigerant in the pump system by a small amount, just enough to turn it into gas. The heated refrigerant then gets sent to a compressor.

The compressor requires electricity to run, but it's only a small amount compared to the heat that the entire system can generate. Compressing the gas drastically increases its temperature, and this hot gas can be used to heat homes and buildings.