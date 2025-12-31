Dodge Hellcrate Vs. Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Hemi Crate Engines: What's The Difference?

When it comes to their current crop of production vehicles, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep don't offer nearly as many HEMI V8 options as they did a few years ago. The good news, though is that the tide seems to be shifting, with some models bringing back the HEMI and likely additional V8-powered performance options on the way. In the meantime, for serious enthusiasts and hot rodders, Direct Connection, the Dodge brand for its factory-backed performance parts and accessories, still offers a variety of HEMI V8 crate engine options. From the entry-level 5.7-liter naturally aspirated crate HEMI all the way to NHRA-spec race motors, there's a Direct Connection HEMI for everyone.

The lineup currently includes a few variants of the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI that was first made famous in the Challenger and Charger Hellcat — including both the standard Hellcrate package and a more expensive, more powerful Hellcrate Redeye version. While these two engines are similar in a lot of ways, there are some key differences between the two, including the size of the supercharger.

With both engines north of 700 horsepower, either choice will offer a serious amount of muscle for any sort of road-going project car. But by comparing the output, parts and price of the two Hellcrate engines, you can decide whether the Redeye is worth the extra money or whether that money is best saved for other parts of the build.