The Luxury Hybrids With The Lowest Customer Satisfaction Rating, According To Consumer Reports

For anyone shopping for a luxury plug-in hybrid (PHEV), Consumer Reports' data on new hybrids and EVs suggests you think twice before picking any of the following options: the 2026 Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC Plug-in Hybrid, or the 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale. They're not terrible vehicles by any means, but each one scores below 70 out of 100 on predicted owner satisfaction.

So, what's causing these vehicles to lose points? On paper, PHEVs offer a sweet deal to those who want the best of both worlds: electric and gas. It also means you get to save a few dollars at the pump, considering they generally burn less fuel than a conventional SUV. But specs are one thing. Living with the car for months, then years, is another. Buyers who choose luxury vehicles expect premium experiences across every aspect, from performance and comfort to technology and reliability. Failure to meet that standard only creates disappointment.

After all, no one likes to pay a premium only to get anything less. Now, these are relatively new vehicles. However, Consumer Reports has meticulously gathered data from multiple owners to provide a reliable measure of the day-to-day ownership experience. Without further ado, let's get into all the reasons these are not among the most satisfying cars available today.