5 Of The Weirdest Car Ads From The '80s You Can't Help But Laugh At Today

When we look back on the decades of the past, they seem to each have a flavor all their own. There's the retro-future vibes of the 1950s and the hippie aesthetic of the '60s. The '70s had disco, the '80s had neon and new wave, and so on. Often, you can clock the age of a piece of media based on the look or the sound, within just a few seconds, and the world of car commercials is no different.

These days, automotive advertisements have celebrities driving down traffic-free roads or up a dirt mountain path. They largely focus on the capabilities of a vehicle while making them look as luxurious as possible. But a few decades ago, things were a little different. Car commercials weren't invented in the '80s, but that might have been the decade when they reached peak weirdness. Back then, all you needed to sell a car was a fever dream and the courage to put it on film. There were plenty of truly bizarre car commercials in the '80s, here are five of the weirdest.