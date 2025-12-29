Your Old Phone Can Be Turned Into A Cheap, Simple NAS Solution

The Google Play Store is full of different file explorer apps that make this whole thing possible, with notable options including MiXplorer and Cx File Explorer. For the most part, these work like the stock Android file explorer, but with one important addition: SMB(Server Message Block). It's a file-sharing protocol that allows your Android device to be picked up by a Windows or Mac computer as a native, shared network drive. That means you can transfer files from your NAS to your smartphone, and vice versa, directly to your computer's internal storage.

Most of these apps also include an option to run automatically when the phone turns on, so you'll always have access to your shared files. The only downside is that you're limited to the device's internal storage, though an external HDD or SSD plugged into it can fix that. Also, this one is probably pretty apparent, but you should keep your phone plugged into the charger at all times.

This will likely be obvious to most people well-versed in the world of smartphones, but Android is the preferred option for the NAS transformation. It is possible on an iPhone, but it's a lot more complicated, and you might need to jailbreak your device, which carries its own risks. To be on the safe side, an Android device that you have lying around the house is preferred as long as it powers on and still works, of course.