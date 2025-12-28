What Are The Water Jets For Bullet Trains Actually For?

Japan's Shinkansen bullet trains have long been considered one of the most impressive railway systems, with a punctuality and safety record that's simply unmatched. It's been that way since the mid-1960s, when the first Shinkansen line began operating between Tokyo and Osaka. In the decades since, the Shinkansen network has expanded and modernized. Even as other high-speed rail lines have opened in countries around the world, Japan's system remains the global standard in many ways, and there's a whole lot of interesting science behind the Shinkansen's incredible speeds.

But just because the Shinkansen was the world's first bullet train doesn't mean that Japan was an easy place to build, operate, and maintain a high-speed rail system. In fact, with the country's heavily mountainous terrain and lack of flat, wide-open spaces, it was actually a difficult place to build a modern high-speed rail system. That's not even mentioning the weather.

Shinkansen trains need to run at high speed through some of Japan's coldest and most snowy regions. To do this safely, several different innovative techniques are employed, including a fascinating method of spraying passing trains with water jets. The primary reason for doing this is to prevent a potentially harmful buildup of ice and snow from damaging the train and putting passengers at risk.