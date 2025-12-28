The DIY Fix To Stop Mice From Invading Your Home This Winter
Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling, and you've probably turned on your home's heat to make things more comfortable. As a result, you may find you have some unwanted guests, namely mice, hoping to warm up. Just as it's a good idea to use the various tricks to mouse-proof your car and garage, you should take a few steps to make your home mouse-free, too. The first step to preventing these little rodents from sneaking in is to simply cut off their access. If your home has lots of small, seemingly impossible-to-squeeze-through cracks inside and out, know that mice are likely fitting through them, so they should be sealed up.
The process of sealing up your home to mouse-proof it is fairly simple. The first thing to do is look around for potential entry points mice could be using, which can be spotted on both the inside and outside of your home. Mice can sneak through holes as small as a dime, so even if it seems like a small, innocuous opening, it could be a prime mouse entry point.
Once they're found, use rodent-repelling mesh and mesh filler to seal up holes and gaps around pipes, as well as sealing caulk around window and door frames. Mouse-proof door sweeps aren't a bad idea either, if you're concerned gaps between exterior doors and the floor below are to blame. So long as you're thorough and diligent, this DIY solution should prevent mice from invading your home. However, if you feel the need for extra deterrents, there are some other precautions to take.
Additional tips to keep mice at bay
While sealing up your house from the inside and out should keep mice out, you may still worry that they'll weasel their way in. No pun intended. Perhaps you missed a spot or two, the method of sealing wasn't good enough, or you're generally concerned they'll somehow still get inside. That's where added anti-mouse steps can help you out.
One tip is to utilize scents that mice can't stand, which will then keep them out. Natural scents like mint, orange, and clove are hated by mice, as are, unsurprisingly, store-bought mouse repellents. Ideally, these smells being placed around the house and near potential entry points will help in keeping mice from wanting to even come near.
Another great method of keeping mice from your home is to simply keep it clean. A cluttered home will attract mice, as they'll see loose trash as potential nesting material, and crumbs and leftover food will entice them to break in for a quick and easy meal. They may even help themselves to easy-to-open trash cans, too.
As for outside, woodpiles should be raised and roughly 100 feet from your house, and snacks for outdoor animals such as bird feed should be kept away from the house and in secure containers. Also, abandoned vehicles should be removed from the property or moved 100 feet from the house. This is where the many ways to repel rodents from the car's engine could come in handy. As sweet as they may look, random mice are not to be brought in as eager houseguests. Fortunately, there are numerous DIY methods to show them that your home has no vacancies, even on those frigid winter nights.