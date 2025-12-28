The DIY Fix To Stop Mice From Invading Your Home This Winter

Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling, and you've probably turned on your home's heat to make things more comfortable. As a result, you may find you have some unwanted guests, namely mice, hoping to warm up. Just as it's a good idea to use the various tricks to mouse-proof your car and garage, you should take a few steps to make your home mouse-free, too. The first step to preventing these little rodents from sneaking in is to simply cut off their access. If your home has lots of small, seemingly impossible-to-squeeze-through cracks inside and out, know that mice are likely fitting through them, so they should be sealed up.

The process of sealing up your home to mouse-proof it is fairly simple. The first thing to do is look around for potential entry points mice could be using, which can be spotted on both the inside and outside of your home. Mice can sneak through holes as small as a dime, so even if it seems like a small, innocuous opening, it could be a prime mouse entry point.

Once they're found, use rodent-repelling mesh and mesh filler to seal up holes and gaps around pipes, as well as sealing caulk around window and door frames. Mouse-proof door sweeps aren't a bad idea either, if you're concerned gaps between exterior doors and the floor below are to blame. So long as you're thorough and diligent, this DIY solution should prevent mice from invading your home. However, if you feel the need for extra deterrents, there are some other precautions to take.