Experts Say These Are The Signs You Might Be Too Old To Drive

Each stage of life can bring about its own rewards and its unique challenges. Early adulthood allows us to find a career and build a family, but many of us also experience social, familial, or financial difficulties. Middle age often brings a sense of financial stability, but some juggle raising teenagers while caring for aging parents. Finally, the later years in life offer the joys of retirement and grandchildren, but often present health challenges and the loss of loved ones. Whatever stage in life you happen to be, you may have found yourself wondering when the right time is to put away the car keys for good.

While some states have rules that affect older drivers, it's not legal anywhere in the U.S. to ban someone from driving solely because of age. Knowing when it's time to stop can be a delicate question, but Harvard Health encourages drivers and their family and friends to be on the lookout for red flags. These can include getting lost on familiar roads, an uptick in minor incidents or accidents, and even a reluctance for others to want to ride with the older driver. You should also be on the lookout for friends or neighbors who are concerned about this person getting behind the wheel, unexplained damage to the car, and an increase in traffic citations or incidents that involve the police. If you notice one or more of these red flags, it may be time to have that hard discussion.