Did Any US States Really Change The Rules Required For Seniors 70+ To Have A Driver's License?

If you came across a bunch of viral social media posts claiming that the U.S. Department of Transportation has introduced new, nationwide driving rules for Americans aged seventy and older, well, you're not alone. These posts made wild claims about these upcoming changes, including that all American drivers aged 70 and above will be affected. The posts indicated that U.S. drivers between the ages of 70 and 80 will have a license renewal period of four years, along with an in-person visit and a mandatory vision test. For people aged between 81 and 86, the renewal period supposedly only lasts two years. The viral messages also claimed that individuals aged 87 and above would need to renew their driving licenses annually, while also undergoing vision tests and a mandatory behind-the-wheel test.

Given the serious nature of these changes and the inconveniences they would cause to senior citizens across the U.S., these claims quickly gained intense media scrutiny, and were quickly established to be false. It is now established with certainty that the U.S. Department of Transportation which is currently reeling from the government shutdown did not change any rules governing driving licenses in the U.S. In fact, the said department doesn't even have a role to play in matters centered around driving licenses, because driving licenses in the U.S. are instituted by the States, and not the Federal government.

Besides media outlets, officials from multiple state licensing agencies have confirmed that this viral claim about changed driving license rules lacks factual basis. Simply put, there is no legislation, rulemaking process, or policy notice anywhere in the Federal Register to support the rumor. In fact, this rumor is eerily similar to another debunked social media rumor which claimed that U.S. citizens won't need a driving license to drive in 2026.