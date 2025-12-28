China Cracks Down On Smugglers Exporting Crucial Tech Minerals

For China, antimony is an especially touchy subject. (And not just because the country is the world's top producer of the metal.) Antimony is needed to manufacture everything from chips to energy storage systems to advanced military weapons and beyond. Beijing formally added antimony to its export control list in September 2024, right alongside other closely watched materials such as gallium and germanium. These materials, China believes, are especially key to its military power, its economic health, and its industrial success. Of course, these new measures triggered major price spikes and reshaped global supply chains outside of the country. As such, international manufacturers and traders started looking for alternative ways to get their hands on antimony... even if that means smuggling it.

This whole ordeal comes just weeks after China said it would lift the export ban on certain strategic metals to the United States. That move was seen as a goodwill gesture in hopes of easing trade tensions between China and the U.S. But the metals are still subject to a licensing system that requires government approval before they can be shipped out. Clearly, given these 27 prison sentences, any attempt to exploit loopholes or informal channels will be met with the most severe of consequences.