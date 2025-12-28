This Adapter Can Make Your iPad Charge Faster

One unavoidable element of modern portable technology is charging. Even companies considered to be top-of-the-line, like Apple, can't prevent the batteries on its iPads from draining. While charging can take a while, assuming you're not dealing with the issue of your iPad not charging when plugged in for whatever reason, the rate at which your device's battery is replenished can be somewhat improved. For instance, a 20-watt charger is the standard for a typical iPad, and it charges reasonably quickly. Naturally, by going with a higher wattage adapter (30 W or higher), you can enjoy comparatively quicker charging.

However2, faster iPad charging does come at a cost. Charging adapters can get expensive, especially if you purchase them from Apple directly, with them reaching as high as $100. Not to mention, using adapters with increasingly higher wattages doesn't guarantee faster charging with each upgrade. An iPad's maximum charging wattage ranges from 20W to 30W, depending on the model. That's to say an iPad will only take in what it needs at the quickest rate possible. If you go with one of Apple's highest wattage compatible adapters, like the 140 W unit, you will get similar performance to a lower wattage one, like a 35 W unit.

The exception to this is iPads that have Fast Charging capabilities, where a 60 W or higher adapter is needed. Of course, there's more to iPad charging speed than just the adapter you choose to use. It's also about the device itself, what settings are enabled, and your usage habits.