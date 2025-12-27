Investigation Shows How This US Aircraft Carrier Dumped A $60M Jet Into The Sea

The months-long investigation into the accident revealed that, like most aviation and military accidents, it was a string of failures that led to the aircraft being lost. The ship's hard turn may have been what sent the jet sliding, but the primary blame for the incident was placed largely on the Super Hornet's insufficient brakes, along with poor communication between the bridge and deck crews that didn't allow time for preparation. Additionally, blame was also placed on the condition of the hangar deck's surface itself, which had not had its non-skid coating replaced since 2018.

The loss of this Super Hornet was just one of several incidents involving the USS Truman and its aircraft over the last year. In December 2024, one of the Truman's Super Hornets was accidentally shot down by a U.S. Navy missile cruiser, with both of the F/A-18's pilots being able to escape. In February of 2025, the carrier collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean. The damage from the collision wasn't significant, but months later, the Truman was still waiting to be repaired. Then, in May, shortly after the hangar deck incident, another F/A-18 was lost after an arresting cable failure while landing.

While no lives were lost in any of these incidents, losing $180 million worth of fighter planes in less than six months is not an ideal situation for the U.S. Navy and shows how stressful combat operations can have a high cost even without direct wartime casualties.