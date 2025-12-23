China's 'Manhattan Project' Could Close The Gap In AI Race With The West

In the broad global AI race, the first names that usually come to mind are Nvidia, the maker of GPUs that form the foundation of data centers, and TSMC, which offers the factories where these chips are fabricated. Then we have labels like Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix that supply memory chips. Google has recently emerged as a rising name thanks to its TPU chips. Interestingly, not many are aware of ASML, a Dutch company that is, quite literally, the backbone of every cutting-edge chip on the planet. ASML makes advanced lithography machines used to make semiconductor chips, and it's the only company currently offering state-of-the-art EUV lithography machines. And this is where things get interesting.

ASML isn't allowed to sell these machines to China. The US has imposed a broad set of restrictions on China so that the country can't get its hands on the fundamental tech — advanced chips — that can allow it to be at the AI frontier. The ban on the sale of Nvidia chips and other critical software was imposed with the same objective. But thanks to stockpiling of older chips and a bit of illicit smuggling, China still managed to develop top-tier AI models such as DeepSeek and Qwen. The recent success of Huawei, which has continued progress with locally made Kirin chips, alongside the rise of local semiconductor startups, has raised further concerns.

Needless to say, the trade restrictions haven't really stalled China's progress. The bigger threat is the progress in chipmaking, and that's where ASML comes into the picture. How so? Well, AMSL is the sole supplier of the machines that allow China to make chips. If ASML's gear is off limits, China's semiconductor progress should stall at a critical point. In theory, that should work. In reality, it didn't.